Pet Helpers: Asia, Brazil and Tokyo

We have 3 girls left in the Olympics litter Asia, Brazil and Tokyo.

This group loves all things cuddles and play. They love their foster siblings big, small, and of the feline type. This group is super smart and super food motivated.

Do not miss your chance to bring the Olympic games right into your living room! We think these guys will be medium to large size when full grown! They are truly a mix of different breeds and 8 -9 weeks old.

These guys are being fostered near Fairmont, WV, their adoption fee is $150, they have been flea treated, microchipped, dewormed, given their first vaccine, and are fully loaded with whatever events you sign them up for.

It’s nothing but gold from this group, so if you want to be a winner go to the link below and fill out an application!

https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.