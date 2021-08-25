Advertisement

Philip Barbour looking for the win column in 2021

Three winless seasons not daunting for new head coach Nick Mayle
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - New Philip Barbour head coach Nick Mayle has been working with the team this summer to start the shift in culture and to get away from looking at the past.

The Colts haven’t won a game since 2018, but this year is hopefully where that streak ends.

Quarterback Jesiah Matlick chalks up the team’s bond to their chemistry and desire to be a brotherhood, and hopes it will carry them to wins this fall.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Sheriff: 3 bodies found in WVa home, infant in hospital
West Virginia legislation makes taking legal action involving COVID-19 difficult
Truck rollover causes lane closure in Morgantown
Crews clear scene of truck rollover, lane reopens
Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County
Man and woman thrown from motorcycle during accident in Preston County
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head

Latest News

wvu volleyball preps for season
WVU Volleyball prepares for 2021 season
levi phillips dies, 69
Mountaineer basketball legend Levi Phillips dies at age 69
wvu womens soccer
WVU Women’s Soccer preparing for next matchup
lincoln girls soccer win 11-0
Lincoln Girls Soccer dominates in season opener against Magnolia