Philip Barbour looking for the win column in 2021

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - New Philip Barbour head coach Nick Mayle has been working with the team this summer to start the shift in culture and to get away from looking at the past.

The Colts haven’t won a game since 2018, but this year is hopefully where that streak ends.

Quarterback Jesiah Matlick chalks up the team’s bond to their chemistry and desire to be a brotherhood, and hopes it will carry them to wins this fall.

