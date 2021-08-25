Police officer involved in excessive force lawsuit files injunction against City of Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A Westover Police Officer involved in an excessive force lawsuit has filed an injunction against the City of Westover.

The injunction filed by Officer Aaron Dalton on August 20 alleges that Dalton’s employment rights have been violated. Dalton has been on paid administrative leave since August 31, 2020, “pending the outcome of an alleged investigation,” according to court documents.

On January 8, Dalton’s lawyers requested that he be reinstated or be given a civil service hearing to show just cause for any discipline. On April 8, the Westover City attorney prepared and distributed a “laundry list” of alleged disciplinary actions from Dalton’s personnel file, but he argues there weren’t any notices before documenting the discipline in his personnel file.

The following is the “laundry list” stated in the injunction:

" Lt. Dalton was observed making comments to other officers from other agencies not to be within city limits of Westover. Lt. Dalton would target random officers but all at different times and make disparaging comments them to other officers. Lt. Dalton was observed to go outside of the chain of command and raise issues with the Mayor rather than the current Chief of Police in violation of policy. Lt. Dalton was observed violating an individual’s right to be free from an unauthorized seizure.”

On April 19, the Westover City Council decided in an executive session that they have “lost confidence in Lt. Dalton” and asked for him to resign. Failing to resign, council said the city would end his employment.

According to the court documents, Dalton claims he had never been interviewed regarding any misconduct or told of any decisions that would lead to punitive action.

Dalton is asking the city to expunge any recorded discipline in his personnel file that he did not receive notice for.

