Taylor County Schools update Covid-19 Guidance

Taylor County , W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County Schools made a decision on mask mandates during a meeting last night.

School board members have decided to follow the DHHR map to decide weather to wear masks or not.

The school is recommending masks be worn for the start of the school year on Monday, but they will become required if the county turns red on the map.

If the county does turn red everyone will be required to wear masks indoors for 14 days.

Taylor county is currently orange on the DHHR map.

As of now 60 out of the 356 school staff members are unvaccinated, most individuals that are unvaccinated work in the transportation department.

