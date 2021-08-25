Three Randolph County 911 officials suspended, under investigation

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday August 23, the Randolph County Commission took action regarding three employees of the Randolph County 911 Center and Office of Emergency Management.

The Randolph County Commission issued the following statement:

“We have suspended three officials with pay pending an investigation by an outside Human Resources firm to be hired by the commission. We want the public to know there will be no interruption of services. Interim directors will be named at an emergency special call meeting on Wednesday at 1:30 at the James Cain Courthouse Annex. The investigation will take a month or less to conclude and we are hopeful that we can resolve the issue shortly thereafter.”

