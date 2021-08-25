West Virginia mayor seeks $500 for vaccinated workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor of West Virginia’s largest city wants to give $500 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Tuesday that she sent a letter to the City Council requesting approval for either a cash payment or a $500 health savings account contribution to eligible employees. Workers must have at least two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the city said in a statement.

The payment would come from the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding, the statement said. Goodwin anticipates the cost would be $450,000 if all city employees participate.

Kanawha County currently has 842 active coronavirus cases, up from 478 a week earlier.

“We serve the public every day and it is not only our job to keep the public safe — but we need to keep our employees safe,” Goodwin said.

