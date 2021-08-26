Advertisement

2021 Barbour County fair cancelled

By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Barbour County, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2021 Barbour County Fair has officially been canceled due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Barbour County.

In a Facebook post the President of the fair Debbie Schoonover said “This decision was made with the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all concerned and not made lightly by our local health and governing agencies”.

