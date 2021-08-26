2021 Barbour County fair cancelled

Barbour County, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2021 Barbour County Fair has officially been canceled due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Barbour County.

In a Facebook post the President of the fair Debbie Schoonover said “This decision was made with the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all concerned and not made lightly by our local health and governing agencies”.

