Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 26th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’ll be dry but hot all day once again, so be sure to stay hydrated, especially if you’re working outside. There is a slight chance for a couple of brief afternoon showers and storms today between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., but they will be light and very short if we do happen to catch them. The chance for afternoon storms strengthens slightly heading into Friday, with temperatures in the lower 90s, and the story remains the same for Saturday, where we will see warm temperatures and a chance for rain.

Both weekend days will be fairly sunny and still very warm, but there is a slight chance for some afternoons for some afternoon sprinkles. Then, we’ll finally cool down on Monday, with highs in the mid-80s, and more relief sweeps in on Tuesday, with highs right around 80 degrees. We’ll see a good chance for rain and storms on Monday and Tuesday as well. Overall, it’ll be a pretty sunny end to the workweek, although a few clouds could pass by. Keep an eye on the tropics- a large system is expected to impact the gulf at the beginning of next week. Enjoy summer before it’s gone!

Today: Hot and mostly dry, with a chance for a few afternoon storms and showers! High: 87.

Tonight: Clouds roll through, accompanied by a chance for a few sprinkles. Low: 68.

Friday: Chances of storms rise as we head into the weekend. High: 86.

Saturday: Chances of storms rise as we head into the weekend. High: 90.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.