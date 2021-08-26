August Jefferson Award Winner: Tom Dragich

Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. This month, we’re honoring Fairmont resident Tom Dragich.

Tom’s longtime friend Dixie Yann said, “His commitment to this community for young people, for the elderly-- he’ll help anyone and he’s an amazing volunteer and does it with such a caring and giving heart.”

Dixie and Tom used to work together when tom was the Principal at East Fairmont High School. Tom has faithfully served as teacher, coach, churchman, administrator, principal, care-giver, counselor, and countless other positions of volunteer community leadership.

Tom’s long list of service to his community revolves around helping children and the elderly. When talking about his time delivering meals for Meals on Wheels, Tom says, “It’s good to interact with the older people. They like the meal but they like to talk too.”

He wears many hats of leadership and his volunteer spirit will leave a long lasting impact on the community.

Tom explained, “I think I’m guided by the saying from Pope Francis, he said, ‘how marvelous would it be if at the end of the day we could say that we’ve done an act of charity for others.’ and I think that’s been the motto I’ve tried to follow in some of the things that I do.”

