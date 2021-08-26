Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases Mon Health has empty beds

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hospitals all over the state were filling up as a result of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

West Virginia University Health System was no exception.

A spokesperson from the organization shared quote,“Our hospitals continue to see an increase in the number of COVID patients who need hospitalization. Many of the patients are younger and include more children than we saw in the earlier days of the pandemic. Our hospitals, especially our bigger ones, are all very busy today, more so than usual, caring for a variety of patients, including those who are COVID positive.”

Meanwhile the CEO of Mon Health System, David Goldberg said they had empty beds.

As of August 25, they had 12 patients with COVID-19 between their four facilities.

“Many of those being treated are coming into the emergency room and going home. They are under the care of their doctor. The one’s that are more significant are in the hospital,” Goldberg added.

Goldberg told me they planned to continue operating their hospitals normally for as long as possible.

“We are taking patients all over the state to Mon Health Medical Center. We are watching it closely. If we see COVID uptick to a level we’re at capacity, we are not going to over take or over stretch,” he added.

Chief of Human Resources for Mon Health, Katie Davison said there was one common factor for most of the COVID-19 patients, that had been admitted into the hospital.

“Not only in our own hospitals, but hospitals across the nation that are at capacity. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated at this point,” she shared.

