Falcons predicted to finish second in MEC North

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont State volleyball team was voted to the second slot of the Mountain East Conference preseason poll Wednesday.

The Falcons are led by new head coach Travis Hinkle, who has experience in the conference having come to FSU from Notre Dame College.

The season gets underway on Sept. 3 for the Falcons Volleyball Classic.

