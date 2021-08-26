Husky golf looking for more consistency

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Marion Husky golf team took home some hardware last year, but head coach Chance Hearn believes it’ll take some mindset change to do that again.

The team won the Big 10 Championship last year before finishing the season as the runner-up at the state tournament.

North Marion has competed in eight tournaments so far this season, but Hearn hasn’t yet seen the consistent strength needed to make it back to the title tournament again.

