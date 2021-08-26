Joseph “Joe” Williams, Jr., 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 7, 1937, a son of the late Joseph Williams, Sr. and Mary Gallo Williams. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 64 years, Shirley Faye Heidelmeier, whom he married June 15, 1957. Also surviving are three daughters, Sheryl Marie “Sherry” Gallo and her husband Rocco of Clarksburg, Pamela Diane Gialone and her husband Antonio of Bridgeport and Tina Jo Louk and her husband Jeffrey of West Mildford; five grandchildren, Shara Gallo, Tony Gallo, Vito Gialone, Alex Gialone and Blake Louk; three great grandchildren, Salvatore Lopez, Sergio Lopez and Mia Gallo; and one niece, Randileen Williams Nuzum and her husband Tom and their children. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Pete Williams and Frank Williams, and one grandson, Cody Aaron Louk. Mr. Williams was a 1956 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a United States Army veteran. He was a retired shipping clerk with AFG Industries and a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Joe loved gardening, cooking and was an avid drummer having played with the Coachmen and Rythmaires. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and cherished his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Holy Cross Cemetery with Reverend Linda Muhley officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

