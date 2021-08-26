Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! We’re seeing a beautiful summer day out there today. Temperatures are a bit lower than they were yesterday, but with some increased humidity, we are seeing some higher heat index temperatures. We’re also seeing some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in our mountain communities. This is helping to lower their temperatures a bit. Those showers will begin to dissipate as we continue into the evening. Tomorrow we’ll be waking to a warmer than average morning with some scattered patchy fog. As we enter into the weekend, temperatures will be hovering near the 90-degree mark. There will continue to be a chance of an isolated shower or two, but we’re looking at a really nice, but hot, weekend in store. Next week, we are looking at a cooling trend and by Wednesday, we should be seeing highs in the upper 70′s.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms, isolated morning fog: Low: 68

Friday: Scattered storms: High 87

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 91

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 91

