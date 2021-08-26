Advertisement

Local handyman behind bars for allegedly bilking customers out of thousands of dollars

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bradley Glaspell is being charged with a felony false pretenses by Lumberport Police.

A criminal complaint says that Glaspell was doing business as “Over the Top Roofing”.

The complaint shows Glaspell was hired to do work on a home in Fairmont fixing the roof, gutters and doing other projects.

The complaint alleges the quoted price of the work was given as $13,500 and the man paid half the money up front.

Then he never heard from him again, despite multiple attempts to get ahold of him according to the complaint.

“I paid him back in April.”

And that man isn’t the only one.

“And then he told me then ‘I was going to order materials and they should be here by 4 to 6 weeks.”

5 News spoke with a woman who experienced a similar situation.

“You find an individual that shows credentials who proves to be everything he said that he is you know a business owner, a family person, a Christian and then to hear that he took your money and is in jail...That’s very frustrating.”

She wanted to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation but talked about her experience with Glaspell, saying she never saw it coming...especially now.

“Because the pandemic, it’s not easy to get that money back.”

She says she spoke with others who are in similar situations and is putting out the message for others to be cautious and know who they’re dealing with.

“I would definitely say do your research and just because you read online that someone did a great job or your see a review posted...don’t take that for what its worth.”

Glaspell is also charged in Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Lewis and Doddridge counties, according to West Virginia Regional Jail & correctional facility authority records.

