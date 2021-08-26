Structure Fire in Grafon

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials were alerted to a structure fire in Taylor County around 10 PM, Wednesday evening.

The fire was in a vacant home on Shackleford Road.

According to 911 officials there are no injuries to report at this time.

Boothsville, Fellowsville, Flemington, Grafton, and Stonewood fire departments responded to the scene as well as the Grafton Police Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s office and Taylor County EMS.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.