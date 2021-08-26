Advertisement

Structure Fire in Grafon

Structure fire in Taylor County
fire
fire
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials were alerted to a structure fire in Taylor County around 10 PM, Wednesday evening.

The fire was in a vacant home on Shackleford Road.

According to 911 officials there are no injuries to report at this time.

Boothsville, Fellowsville, Flemington, Grafton, and Stonewood fire departments responded to the scene as well as the Grafton Police Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s office and Taylor County EMS.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

