Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Aug. 26

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
John Halterman:  Do you know what the rules are when it comes to transferring your IRAs, or just IRA rules in general?   People call me all the time and say how many times can I transfer my IRA?  The answers is you can transfer your IRA from one company to another company as often as you would like.  You gotta understand, people say is there penalty.  There’s no penalty from the IRS for transferring from IRA to another, but there could be a penalty from the company that you’ve been working with.  Depending on the product you have, that particular product could have a penalty.  What I tell people all the time is, don’t worry about it.  This is something that we will do.  We know all the rules.  We know exactly whether you will or will not have to pay penalties.  The first step is, call us.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

