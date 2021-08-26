Advertisement

WVa schools, libraries can seek funds for tech upgrades

Students using laptops in the classroom (FILE)
Students using laptops in the classroom (FILE)(WVIR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia schools and libraries will be eligible for $48 million for internet connection-related upgrades through the American Rescue Plan.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said Wednesday that applications for the Emergency Connectivity Program will be open from Sept. 28 to Oct. 13.

Applications will be reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission. Schools and libraries can use the funding to buy laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors, Manchin said in a statement.

“Without broadband access, West Virginians can’t compete for good-paying jobs, finish their homework or attract new residents to the state,” Manchin said. “Expanding broadband access for all West Virginians continues to be a top priority for me, and hotspots are a critical short-term solution to connectivity issues.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HR Firm hired to investigate three Randolph County 911 officials
HR Firm hired to investigate three Randolph County 911 officials
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Parents and students protest against mask mandate.
Parents and students protest against Monongalia County Schools mask mandate
Coronavirus WV
COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 additional deaths, 1,102 new cases
Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Sheriff: 3 bodies found in WVa home, infant in hospital

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 26 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 26 2021 6 AM
fire
Structure Fire in Grafton
Salem Fair returns this week, after COVID cancellation in 2020.
2021 Barbour County fair cancelled
Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases Mon Health has empty beds