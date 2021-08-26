Advertisement

WVU basketball to host Akron for charity exhibition game

First charity game since 2019
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball will play Akron in an exhibition game to benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment on Oct. 29.

Norma Mae, head coach Bob Huggins’ mother, passed in 2003 from colon cancer. The endowment funds clinical cancer research trials in West Virginia.

The Mountaineers last played a charity game in 2019 when they hosted Duquesne to benefit the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

