WVU men’s soccer takes top preseason slot

First time at number one prior to the MAC season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer took a new honor today - number one in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll.

The Mountaineers have never been ranked in the first spot on the conference’s preseason list and hold just one point more than Akron at number two.

The team went 6-3-1 (4-3-1) last season and return ten of eleven starters.

