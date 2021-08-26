WVU men’s soccer takes top preseason slot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer took a new honor today - number one in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll.

The Mountaineers have never been ranked in the first spot on the conference’s preseason list and hold just one point more than Akron at number two.

The team went 6-3-1 (4-3-1) last season and return ten of eleven starters.

