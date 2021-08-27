Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 26th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’ll be dry but hot all day once again, so be sure to stay hydrated, especially if you’re working outside. There is a slight chance for a couple of brief storms and showers just before lunch, but they will be light and very short if we do happen to catch them. The story remains the same for Saturday, where we will see warm temperatures and a chance for rain. Both weekend days will be fairly sunny and still very warm, but there is a slight chance for some afternoons for some afternoon sprinkles. Then, we’ll finally start to cool down on Monday, with highs in the mid-80s, and more relief sweeps in on Tuesday, with highs right around 80 degrees. We’ll see a good chance for rain and storms on Monday and Tuesday as well, as a cold front drops temperatures back to the 70s but brings some storms to the region. Currently, there is extensive uncertainty with the forecast next week. A hurricane is expected to impact the Gulf late Sunday night, so there is a chance that remnants could arrive in our area next week. Stick with us for updates!

Today: Hot and mostly dry, with a chance for a few morning storms and showers! High: 87.

Tonight: We continue to clear and wake up to sunshine. Low: 69.

Saturday: Somewhat cloudy but mostly sunny and very warm! High: 91.

Sunday: Summer sun to close out our weekend. High: 91.

