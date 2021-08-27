Bridgeport at Buckhannon-Upshur football game canceled
Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 exposure
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday’s match-up between Bridgeport and Buckhannon-Upshur has been canceled, according to Upshur County Schools.
The cancellation is out of an abundance of caution regarding exposure to COVID-19.
Buckhannon-Upshur’s next game is Sept. 3 at Ripley. Bridgeport will be at home against Morgantown.
