Advertisement

Bridgeport at Buckhannon-Upshur football game canceled

Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 exposure
High school football
High school football(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday’s match-up between Bridgeport and Buckhannon-Upshur has been canceled, according to Upshur County Schools.

The cancellation is out of an abundance of caution regarding exposure to COVID-19.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s next game is Sept. 3 at Ripley. Bridgeport will be at home against Morgantown.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint says that Glaspell was doing business as "Over the Top Roofing."
Local handyman behind bars for allegedly bilking customers out of thousands of dollars
Tractor trailer overturned on I-79 northbound, one lane closed
Tractor trailer overturned on I-79 northbound, one lane closed
Salem Fair returns this week, after COVID cancellation in 2020.
2021 Barbour County fair cancelled
Traffic accident background (MGN)
UPDATE: Tractor trailer hauling “medical supplies”, portion of I-79 will closed ‘most of the day’
Parents and students protest against mask mandate.
Parents and students protest against Monongalia County Schools mask mandate

Latest News

Glenville State football
Pioneers using 0-4 spring season as fuel for 2021
High school football
North Marion tops East Fairmont in season opener
Fairmont State volleyball
Falcons predicted to finish second in MEC North
WVU men's basketball
WVU basketball to host Akron for charity exhibition game