Clarksburg DMV Regional Office moves to appointment-only due to COVID exposure

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only until Wednesday due to COVID-19 exposures impacting staffing levels.

State officials say any walk-ins who need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of DMV’s local kiosks, including one located at the Sheetz on Stoneybrook Road and one in the Kroger on Emily Drive.

Officials say customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may utilize the drop box outside the Clarksburg Regional Office.

For customers who cannot do their transactions online or at a kiosk, officials say they may consider visiting a nearby regional office, including the Flatwoods, Morgantown, and Parkersburg Regional Offices, or the Fairmont Exam Center for driver’s licensing.

