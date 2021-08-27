I-79 closed at exit 139

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Interstate-79 is closed at mile marker 139 northbound, which is the Pricketts Fort Exit.

The closure is due to a tractor trailer going over the embankment at mile marker 144 in Monongalia County.

The Winfield and Bunners Ridge Fire Department are on scene.

There is currently no word of any injuries, or what caused the accident.

