Advertisement

I-79 closed at exit 139

Tractor trailer accident
Traffic accident background (MGN)
Traffic accident background (MGN)
By Angela Salvatore
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Interstate-79 is closed at mile marker 139 northbound, which is the Pricketts Fort Exit.

The closure is due to a tractor trailer going over the embankment at mile marker 144 in Monongalia County.

The Winfield and Bunners Ridge Fire Department are on scene.

There is currently no word of any injuries, or what caused the accident.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer overturned on I-79 northbound, one lane closed
Tractor trailer overturned on I-79 northbound, one lane closed
A criminal complaint says that Glaspell was doing business as "Over the Top Roofing."
Local handyman behind bars for allegedly bilking customers out of thousands of dollars
Salem Fair returns this week, after COVID cancellation in 2020.
2021 Barbour County fair cancelled
Parents and students protest against mask mandate.
Parents and students protest against Monongalia County Schools mask mandate
fire
Structure Fire in Grafton

Latest News

Lewis County Schools imposing temporary mask mandate
Local vet says Pentagon put too much trust in the Taliban
Local vet says Pentagon put too much trust in the Taliban
Local handyman behind bars for allegedly bilking customers out of thousands of dollars
Local handyman behind bars for allegedly bilking customers out of thousands of dollars
Over the top roofing
Over the top roofing