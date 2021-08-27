Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | August 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a classic summer day, with partly sunny skies, highs in the upper-80s and a chance for rain. The warm temperatures and rain chances are from a frontal boundary to the north of us. Tonight, we might see a few isolated showers in NCWV, but most areas won’t see much rain. Other than that, skies will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog possible. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, expect an average summer night. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures are back in the upper-80s, feeling like the low-90s in some areas. Skies will be partly sunny. We might see a chance for isolated showers during the afternoon and evening hours, so some areas might see rain. Barring that, however, most areas stay dry. In short, it will be a hot but average end to the workweek. Saturday will be hot as well, with highs in the upper-80s. We still see a chance for a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but most areas stay dry. Sunday will be a copycat day, with highs in the upper-80s, partly sunny skies, and a chance for isolated afternoon showers. Overall, this weekend will be a hot, relatively quiet weekend, with only isolated showers to disrupt the peace. Definitely go out and enjoy the nice weather, but make sure to take care in the heat. Next week, temperatures will start coming down, as another frontal boundary pushes into WV and brings increased rain chances. Later in the week, remnants of a tropical system push into WV, potentially providing lots of rain, so we’ll be watching that system closely. In short, the next few days will be classic summer days, with hot temperatures and a chance for afternoon rain.

Tonight: Expect a relatively calm night, with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog in some valleys. We might see a few isolated showers tonight, but barring that, expect a calm night. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-to-upper-60s. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be in the upper-80s, slightly cooler than Wednesday. Still, it will feel more like the low-90s in some areas, so the hot weather sticks around. We might see a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Barring that, skies will be partly clear, so we will see sunshine. High: 87.

Saturday: A copycat day, with highs in the seasonably warm upper-80s and heat indices in the low-90s in some areas. Skies will be partly sunny, with a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon. Most areas won’t see much rain, however. High: 91.

Sunday: Skies will be partly sunny, with a chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Barring that, most areas stay dry. Temperatures will still be in the upper-80s, feeling like the low-90s at times. High: 91.

