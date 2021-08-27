Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | August 27, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was a classic summer day, with highs in the upper-80s, partly sunny skies, and a chance for afternoon rain. The hot temperatures and chance for rain are from warm air and moisture flowing in from the south. Tonight will be similar to last night, with partly clear skies and patchy fog in some valleys. We might see an isolated shower, but barring that, we stay dry. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-60s. Tomorrow afternoon will be slightly hotter than today, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s and feeling like the upper-90s in some areas. So make sure you plan for the heat. Skies will be partly sunny, and while we might see a few isolated showers in the afternoon, most areas stay dry. Sunday will be a similar afternoon, with highs in the upper-80s, partly sunny skies and a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Overall, the weekend will be a hot but relatively quiet weekend, with only a chance of rain to interrupt the peace. Just be careful with the heat and enjoy the sunshine. The first half of next week involves a frontal boundary pushing into WV. Combined with remnants of a tropical system in the south, this results in cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms throughout the first half of the week. So we will see plenty of rain in some areas, meaning you’ll want an umbrella and to take it slow on those roads. Towards the latter half of the week, the system leaves, and more seasonable temperatures and sunshine come back to WV. In short, the last weekend of August will be hot, before cooling temperatures and rising rain chances come back next week.

Tonight: We might see an isolated shower, but don’t expect much rain, and most areas stay dry. A few valleys might also see patchy fog, but barring that, things will be quiet. Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the warm upper-60s. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Another hot day in NCWV, with highs in the upper-80s and heat indices in the mid-90s in some areas. Skies will be partly cloudy, and barring an isolated shower in the afternoon, most areas stay dry. Winds will be light. High: 88.

Sunday: It will be similar to tomorrow, with highs in the upper-80s and heat indices in the mid-90s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and we mostly stay dry. High: 89.

Monday: Temperatures will be slightly lower, but still a few degrees above-average, with highs in the upper-80s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, so some areas could see rain. High: 87.

