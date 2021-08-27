Lewis County Schools imposing temporary mask mandate

Lewis County, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County Schools have official reached a decision on wearing masks in schools following a board of education meeting on Monday.

The schools board of education voted to require all students and staff to wear masks until October 1st .

The WVDE said “mask requirements are at the discretion of county boards of education working in collaboration with their local health departments.”

