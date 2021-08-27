Local high school football scores
W.Va (WDTV) - Here is a look at the latest high school football scores.
South Harrison 0, Doddridge County 13
Fairmont Senior 0, Lewis County 0
John Marshall 0, University 28
Braxton County 0, Lincoln 22
East Hardy 18, Gilmer County 0
Tyler Consolidated 0, Ritchie County 0
South Charleston 12, Morgantown 14
Federal Hocking, OH 0, Clay-Battelle 0
Montcalm 0, Hundred 0
Preston 0, Hampshire 7
Grafton 0, Pendleton County 0
Tucker County 0, Pocahontas County 0
Valley Wetzel 0, Tygarts Valley 15
