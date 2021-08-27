Advertisement

Local high school football scores

5th Quarter
5th Quarter(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
W.Va (WDTV) - Here is a look at the latest high school football scores.

South Harrison 0, Doddridge County 13

Fairmont Senior 0, Lewis County 0

John Marshall 0, University 28

Braxton County 0, Lincoln 22

East Hardy 18, Gilmer County 0

Tyler Consolidated 0, Ritchie County 0

South Charleston 12, Morgantown 14

Federal Hocking, OH 0, Clay-Battelle 0

Montcalm 0, Hundred 0

Preston 0, Hampshire 7

Grafton 0, Pendleton County 0

Tucker County 0, Pocahontas County 0

Valley Wetzel 0, Tygarts Valley 15

