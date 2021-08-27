Local vet says Pentagon put too much trust in the Taliban

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After the explosion in Kabul, 5 News interviewed a local Afghanistan veteran about the issue at hand.

Matthew Simmons was a veteran of a little over two years.

He said that the Pentagon put too much trust in the Taliban, and that more could have been done to keep the Kabul airport safe.

Simmons also said that he and his fellow veteranS hit an all-time low in confidence.

When asked about what he and another veteran thought of the situation, he said, “Me and him actually came to a general consensus that, after this event, especially as a veteran, I have lost complete confidence in our government. Hands down. They don’t take care of us when we’re overseas, and they don’t take care of us when we get home. And that played out today in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration was vowing retribution in response to the deadly attacks.

