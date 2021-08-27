Advertisement

North Marion tops East Fairmont in season opener

Close game once Bees found rhythm in second half
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion opened its season with a win, 28-21 over rival East Fairmont.

The Huskies held sole possession of the first half, leading the Bees 21-0 at the half.

East Fairmont found some ground in an early third quarter touchdown and a returned interception, closing the gap to 21-14.

The Huskies would prevail, scoring a final fourth quarter touchdown and stopping a return campaign from the Bees.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer overturned on I-79 northbound, one lane closed
Tractor trailer overturned on I-79 northbound, one lane closed
A criminal complaint says that Glaspell was doing business as "Over the Top Roofing."
Local handyman behind bars for allegedly bilking customers out of thousands of dollars
Salem Fair returns this week, after COVID cancellation in 2020.
2021 Barbour County fair cancelled
Parents and students protest against mask mandate.
Parents and students protest against Monongalia County Schools mask mandate
fire
Structure Fire in Grafton

Latest News

Glenville State football
Pioneers using 0-4 spring season as fuel for 2021
Fairmont State volleyball
Falcons predicted to finish second in MEC North
WVU men's basketball
WVU basketball to host Akron for charity exhibition game
North Marion golf
Husky golf looking for more consistency