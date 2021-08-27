North Marion tops East Fairmont in season opener
Close game once Bees found rhythm in second half
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion opened its season with a win, 28-21 over rival East Fairmont.
The Huskies held sole possession of the first half, leading the Bees 21-0 at the half.
East Fairmont found some ground in an early third quarter touchdown and a returned interception, closing the gap to 21-14.
The Huskies would prevail, scoring a final fourth quarter touchdown and stopping a return campaign from the Bees.
