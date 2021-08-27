Advertisement

Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.
Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.(Source: Peloton/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Peloton says it’s been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries and one death associated with its products.

The exercise equipment company also said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is “investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint says that Glaspell was doing business as "Over the Top Roofing."
Local handyman behind bars for allegedly bilking customers out of thousands of dollars
Tractor trailer overturned on I-79 northbound, one lane closed
Tractor trailer overturned on I-79 northbound, one lane closed
Salem Fair returns this week, after COVID cancellation in 2020.
2021 Barbour County fair cancelled
Traffic accident background (MGN)
UPDATE: Portion of I-79 will closed ‘most of the day’
Parents and students protest against mask mandate.
Parents and students protest against Monongalia County Schools mask mandate

Latest News

President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, hunt down terror attack perpetrators
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
Traffic accident background (MGN)
UPDATE: Portion of I-79 will closed ‘most of the day’