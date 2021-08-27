Pioneers using 0-4 spring season as fuel for 2021

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Though all four games they participated in during the spring of 2021 resulted in losses, Glenville State head coach Mike Kellar is happy his team was able to get on the field at all.

Had they not, Kellar would be much more nervous heading into this coming season.

The Pioneers are a young team, but they now have a 4-game “free season” under their belts.

