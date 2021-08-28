Hoagy’s Heroes celebrate the 5th annual Ronald McDonald House Pop Tabs Run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hoagy’s Heroes held their 5th annual Ronald McDonald House Pop Tabs Run.

Every year, Hoagy Carmichael and his team brought in people from all over the country for their annual motorcycle run.

This year Hoagy’s Heroes collected over 600 gallons of aluminum beverage tabs. Then the Ronald McDonald House would take the tabs in to be recycled and receive money in exchange.

Hoagy said this was one of his favorite times of the year.

“You see goosebumps. It’s my passion. I love doing it. I can’t tell you how many hours I do it every year. But I love to give and I love to help people,” he added.

Hoagy was already making plans for the next year’s run.

