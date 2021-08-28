Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another hot day, with highs in the upper-80s and partly sunny skies. We also saw a few isolated showers and storms, due to the warm temperatures and moisture. Tonight, any leftover showers die out, leaving behind partly clear skies. Barring patchy fog in some valleys, we stay dry. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-60s. Tomorrow afternoon will be another hot day, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling like the upper-90s at times. Skies will be partly sunny during the early-afternoon. By the evening hours, however, we could see a few more showers and storms moving into WV, which could put a damper on plans. Overall, it will be a relatively quiet day, so you only need to worry about staying cool and hydrated. Monday will be a cooler, but still hot and muggy, start to the workweek, with highs in the seasonable mid-80s. A cold front brings scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, so you may want an umbrella on that day. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, so it will be a bit gray outside. Tuesday will be cooler and more gray still, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-80s. By Tuesday night, we’ll likely see about 0.5 inches of rain in some areas, due to the showers and storms.

By Wednesday morning, the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida move into WV, bringing heavy rain throughout the day. Some areas could see another two inches of rain, if not more. This means slick roads and other problems (perhaps even flooding potential), so we’ll be watching this carefully. It’s worth stressing that this is a few days away, so things can change regarding where this goes. Therefore, we’re watching this carefully. Still, at the very least, make sure to take it easy when driving on Wednesday. On the bright side, this will help bring some much-needed moisture to the area. After Wednesday, the rest of the week brings more seasonable temperatures, with highs in the upper-70s, and partly sunny skies, so better weather comes back next weekend. In short, after tomorrow, the last few days of August will be soggy and seasonably cool, before we see nicer weather next weekend.

Tonight: Another mostly calm night, with low rain chances and partly clear skies. We might see patchy fog in some valleys, but other than that, we’re staying dry. Winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-60s. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Another hot afternoon is expected, with highs in the upper-80s and heat indices in the upper-90s at times, so make sure you’re prepared for the heat. We might see a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but because they’re isolated, not everyone sees rain. High: 89.

Monday: We start the workweek with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Being summer showers and storms, some produce heavy downpours, so don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella or to take it easy when driving. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid-80s, but still feeling muggy. High: 84.

Tuesday: A few more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, so expect some more soggy conditions. Other than that, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be a few degrees below-average, in the upper-70s to low-80s. High: 80.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.