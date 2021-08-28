Mountaineer women’s soccer snag first win on the road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s soccer found a dominate second half offensively to bring home a 3-1 win over Bucknell in their first away game of the season.

The Bison struck first with a goal from Rylee Donaldson. The Mountaineers quickly responded with a career first goal from Abby Rodriguez, followed by a score off a penalty kick from Jordan Brewster and a final goal of the night from Julianne Vallerand.

Mountaineers are back on home turf tomorrow at 5pm against Duquesne.

