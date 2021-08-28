RCB hosts Flying Eagles Invitational

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd cross country hosted the Flying Eagles Invitational for the area’s cross country runners.

Madison Stonestreet (South Harrison) and Charlie Smoak (East Fairmont) took first place in the girls’ and boys’ races.

East Fairmont took six of the top seven places in the boys’ race.

