RCB hosts Flying Eagles Invitational

Area’s boys and girls cross country runners participated
RCB Flying Eagles Invitational
RCB Flying Eagles Invitational(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd cross country hosted the Flying Eagles Invitational for the area’s cross country runners.

Madison Stonestreet (South Harrison) and Charlie Smoak (East Fairmont) took first place in the girls’ and boys’ races.

East Fairmont took six of the top seven places in the boys’ race.

