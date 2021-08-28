WVU Men’s Soccer prepares for rival game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer posted a shutout win in their season opener against Robert Morris last Thursday.

The Mountaineers ended the matchup 2-0 with scores from Dyon Dromers and Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi.

The team is preparing to take on No. 3 Pitt on Monday at 7pm, a huge rival for the gold and blue.

