Barbour County Schools move to temporary remote learning

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BABROUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbour County Schools will be moving to remote learning for the week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3.

Barbour County Schools made the announcement on Facebook citing a rising COVID-19 infection rate and an the number of staff that are either positive for the virus or quarantined due to contact with infected individuals. The number of Barbour County residents positive with the virus is over 227 and 85 students are quarantined.

Barbour County Schools was already scheduled to be out of school Friday, Sept 3 and next Monday, Sept. 6.

Those parents who need meals this week for their children are asked to call the board office at (304) 457-3030 and let them know how many students need meals. They say they hope to be able to get them delivered to Philip Barbour by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest for distribution.

All staff of Barbour County Schools will report to their work locations. Teachers will be using social media platforms and Google Classrooms for remote instruction. Paper packets will be developed for those students without reliable internet services. All employees will observe social distancing. Bus operators are asked to clean and disinfect their buses.

In addition to remote learning, all extracurricular activities, including band and athletics, will not be permitted to practice or have any contests this week.

