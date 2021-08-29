Advertisement

BREAKING: Multiple agencies responding to a shooting at Audra State Park

Multiple agencies respond to a shooting at Audra State Park.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of a shooting at Audra State Park according to West Virginia State Police.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone has been injured or the extent of any possible injuries.

Agencies responded early Saturday evening. A medical helicopter was also seen in the area.

One woman who is staying at the park with her children, told 5 news officers are not letting anyone in or out of the park. The woman said she did not witness a shooting, but was told by officers on the scene that three people were killed.

We have not received any additional information from law enforcement officials.

This is a developing story stick with 5 news for the latest developments.

