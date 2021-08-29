Advertisement

Elkins’ resident finishes six seconds off the podium in Tokyo Paralympics

Chis Hammer comes in fourth in the men’s PTS5 Triathlon
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Current Elkins resident Chris Hammer finished six seconds off the podium today in Tokyo, coming in fourth.

The three-time Paralympian finished the PTS5 triathlon course with a time of 59:28, which matched his result from the 2016 Paralympic games in Rio.

Hammer’s first Olympics were in 2012 where he competed in Track and Field.

