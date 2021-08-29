Advertisement

Italian Heritage Festival canceled

Italian Heritage Festival events
Italian Heritage Festival events(West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Facebook page)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival has been canceled for the second straight year, according to reports from the exponent.

The festival’s board reportedly voted unanimously during an emergency meeting Saturday to cancel this year’s festival due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The festival was supposed to be held Friday at Jackson Square.

