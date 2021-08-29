Italian Heritage Festival canceled
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival has been canceled for the second straight year, according to reports from the exponent.
The festival’s board reportedly voted unanimously during an emergency meeting Saturday to cancel this year’s festival due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The festival was supposed to be held Friday at Jackson Square.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.