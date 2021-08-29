Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today started out on a hot but nice note, with highs in the upper-80s and partly sunny skies. Then we saw a few showers and storms in the evening hours, which came from the warm temperatures and moisture. Tonight, we might see a few more showers in the area, but most won’t produce much rain. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll also see patchy fog in some valleys, but other than that, tonight shouldn’t be very eventful. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, a cold front moves in and brings scattered showers and storms into WV, so we will see heavy downpours in some areas. Most areas won’t see much rain, however, at less than 0.5 inches. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the cooler and more seasonable low-80s. Tuesday will be cooler still, with highs in the upper-70s. We’ll also see overcast skies, and we’ll see more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Again, some of them bring heavy downpours, so don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella and to take it slow on those roads at times. Overall, Monday and Tuesday will be a break from the heat, but in return, they will be soggy. We’ll likely see a total of one inch of rain in some areas by Tuesday night.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida push into WV, bringing rain showers and storms throughout the day. While precipitation amounts could change because this is a few days away, we’ll likely see over two to three inches of rain from Ida’s remnants in some areas. This means slick roads and, perhaps, flooding in some locations, so we’ll be watching this carefully. Make sure to take it slow on those roads, and be prepared for flooding just in case. The rain moves out by Wednesday night. After that, skies begin to clear out. For the rest of the week, temperatures climb back into the seasonably cool upper-70s, with partly sunny skies. In short, as we transition from August to September, we start with heavy rain in some areas, before we see nicer weather over the weekend.

Tonight: Another warm night expected, with lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a chance for isolated showers and even a couple rolls of thunder. We’ll also see some patchy fog, especially in a few valleys and in areas where we saw rain. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Much cooler than the past few days, with highs in the low-80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we’ll see plenty of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Being summer storms, some bring heavy downpours, so you’ll want an umbrella. High: 83.

Tuesday: Much cooler still, with highs in the upper-70s, a few degrees below-average. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight into Wednesday, more showers and storms come in. Overall, another gray afternoon. High: 78.

Wednesday: The first day of September will be a soggy one, as plenty of showers and storms push in during the morning and afternoon hours. Some bring heavy precipitation, which could result in slick roads and other problems. So we’ll be watching this carefully. Make sure you stay safe when traveling on Wednesday. By the late-evening hours, the system leaves, and skies begin to clear. High: 72.

