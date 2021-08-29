BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Martha Lee Somerville, 84, of Lost Creek, passed away at Stonerise-Bridgeport Nursing Facility on Thursday, August 27, 2021.She was born in Lost Creek on July 25, 1937, a daughter of the late Frank Somerville and Wanda Cottrill Somerville. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by one sister, Alma McNemar; and one cousin, Sarah Campbell.Forever cherishing their memories of Martha are three nephews: Virgil McNemar and wife, Pam, of Lost Creek, Roy McNemar and wife, Deanna, of Lost Creek, Kevin McNemar and wife, Patricia, of Lumberport; one niece, Linda Grimes and husband, Eugene, of Lost Creek; four great-nieces: Brittany McNemar (Adam), Rheba Myers (Cody), Danielle McNemar (Austin), and Cierra McNemar; two great-nephews: Josh McNemar and Jesse Grimes (Chelsea); one great-great niece, Olivia Jean Fultineer; and three cousins: Patricia Helmick, Mary Esther Conder, and Virginia Sue Kramer.Martha graduated from Lost Creek High School in 1955 and went on to work at the family farm. Martha enjoyed being outside whether she was gardening or just watching the blue birds. She was a Methodist by faith and attended Rockford United Methodist Church in Lost Creek. In her spare time, Martha also liked to watch The Price-Is-Right.Martha’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 5 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Karen Brown officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Martha Lee Somerville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com

