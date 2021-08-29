One person taken to UHC after vehicle accident caused entrapment

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 Officials say a two vehicle accident sent one person to UHC.

One person was entrapped in one of the vehicles involved, and multiple fire departments were on the scene as one vehicle also caught fire.

The condition of the person sent to UHC is unknown. We will continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

