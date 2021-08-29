Advertisement

One person taken to UHC after vehicle accident caused entrapment

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 Officials say a two vehicle accident sent one person to UHC.

One person was entrapped in one of the vehicles involved, and multiple fire departments were on the scene as one vehicle also caught fire.

The condition of the person sent to UHC is unknown. We will continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

