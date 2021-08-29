Advertisement

Safety Officer with Wallace Volunteer Fire Department dies of COVID-19

Safety Officer John Pigott
Safety Officer John Pigott(Wallace Vol. Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Safety Officer with the Wallace Vol. Fire Department has died from COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the Wallace Vol. Fire Department.

According to the post, Safety Officer John Pigott was admitted to the hospital a couple of weeks ago for COVID-19.

The department said, “John was a dedicated member of our department for many years. He always got a truck out, night or day. We are going to miss John very very much.”

It is with great sadness that we the members of the Wallace Vol. Fire Department must announce the loss of one of our...

Posted by Wallace VFD Co.14 on Saturday, August 28, 2021

