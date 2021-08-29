Safety Officer with Wallace Volunteer Fire Department dies of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Safety Officer with the Wallace Vol. Fire Department has died from COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the Wallace Vol. Fire Department.
According to the post, Safety Officer John Pigott was admitted to the hospital a couple of weeks ago for COVID-19.
The department said, “John was a dedicated member of our department for many years. He always got a truck out, night or day. We are going to miss John very very much.”
