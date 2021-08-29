Advertisement

Sharon Elaine Miller

Sharon Elaine Miller
Sharon Elaine Miller(Sharon Elaine Miller)
By Production
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sharon Elaine Miller, 78, of Gassaway, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Braxton Health and Rehabilitation in Sutton.She was born in Braxton County on March 3, 1943, the only child of the late Ione Smith. On October 31, 1963, Sharon married James Perry Miller Sr., who preceded her in death on September 3, 2013. Forever cherishing their memories of Sharon are three sons: James Miller Jr. and wife, Treena, of Gassaway, Mark Miller and wife, Terri, of Gassaway, and Tim Miller and wife, Tracy of Frametown; six grandchildren: Cassondra Ward and husband, Ike, James “Cameron” Miller, Dustin Miller and wife, Jessica, Katelyn Miller, Josh Miller and wife, Nicole, and Brandi Miller; and ten great-grandchildren: Paityn, Scarlett, Decan, Alex, Emma, Haylee, Hunner, Torri, Kinzley, and Ryan.Sharon graduated from Gassaway High School in 1961 and spent over 20 years as an account representative for Go-Mart. She was Christian by faith and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Sharon’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date at Bealls Mill Cemetery in Gassaway.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Sharon Elaine Miller. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

