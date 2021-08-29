Supreme Court rules in favor of Martinsburg firefighters over Holiday Pay dispute

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals granted a group of firefighters from International Association of Fire Fighters Local 805′s motion to dismiss an appeal filed by their city.

The City’s appeal challenged Judge Laura Faircloth’s ruling that professional firefighters are to be paid Holiday Pay based on their actual work shift of 24 hours. Judge Faircloth had already held two hearings on the matter and issued her written decision before the City appealed. Her ruling matched the method the City of Charleston applied without litigation and the method used statewide in cities large and small.

The Holiday Pay statute applies to every professional firefighter in the State and this dismissal clarifies how the cases will proceed. While some West Virginia cities have resolved firefighter Holiday pay without litigation, Morgantown, Parkersburg, and Huntington IAFF members are also in court with their cities.

Teresa Toriseva, the attorney for firefighters statewide, stated “West Virginia’s professional firefighters make our cities safer. They deserve to be paid according to the law. Retaining veteran firefighters and recruiting new ones relies on accurate and fair pay. It’s about fairness and public safety.”

