This week’s best of in NCWV sports (8/23-8/29)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The best moments this week in NCWV sports.

Monday - WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills was named to the 2021 Preseason AP All-American team.

Wednesday - Mountaineer men’s soccer was voted to finish number one in the Mid-American Conference Preseason poll for the first time in program history.

Thursday - WVU men’s soccer brings home a 2-0 victory in their season opener against Robert Morris.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL IS BACK! - North Marion and East Fairmont kicked off the season Thursday Night, Huskies took the win 28-21 in the county rival game.

Friday - The return of Friday Night Lights did not disappoint as teams all over the state competed for wins in week one of high school football.

