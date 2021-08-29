Advertisement

WVU Head Basketball Coach Bob Huggins’ contract gets extended

WVU alum enters 15th season as Mountaineer head coach
bob huggins
bob huggins(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced Friday the extension of WVU Head Basketball Coach Bob Huggins’ contract through the 2023-2024 season.

The extension offers the option to continue to coach or extend his relationship with the University to June 30th, 2027.

Huggins recently became the sixth Division 1 all-time coach to win 900 games.

The WVU alum will be entering his 15th season as team headmen when the Mountaineers open their season at home on Nov. 9th against Oakland.

