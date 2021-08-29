Advertisement

WVU Senior Safety Sean Mahone nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy

Mahone led 2019 Mountaineer defense in tackles
sean mahone william v. campbell trophy
sean mahone william v. campbell trophy(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia safety Sean Mahone was nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Friday.

The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for football performance, exemplary leadership and academic success.

In 2019, Mahone led the Mountaineer defense with 80 tackles, and last year came in as the fifth leading tackler with 54 stops and 34 solo tackles.

Mahone will take the field with the Mountaineers for the season opener at Maryland next Saturday.

