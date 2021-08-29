WVU Senior Safety Sean Mahone nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia safety Sean Mahone was nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Friday.

The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for football performance, exemplary leadership and academic success.

In 2019, Mahone led the Mountaineer defense with 80 tackles, and last year came in as the fifth leading tackler with 54 stops and 34 solo tackles.

Mahone will take the field with the Mountaineers for the season opener at Maryland next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.